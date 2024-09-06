Victoria Camera Club – 80th Anniversary

Victoria Camera Club (VCC) is holding an 80th Anniversary Exhibition of juried prints during the month of September. The event, held in the downtown Bay Centre, includes over 100 images from members. The Exhibition also includes selected images from a 24-hour photo shoot held on June 8th, 2024 – “A Day in the Life of Victoria”.

Last fall our Club created a $1000 scholarship to be awarded to a deserving student in the Visual Arts program at Camosun College, with an emphasis on photographic arts. The inaugural recipient of the VCC Award for Excellence in Photography was Jeannie Chipps; she was presented with her award at the college’s graduation ceremony held on June 19th, 2024.

