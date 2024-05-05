*Image courtesy of Manfred Mueller

Elevating Your Photography

The education team is pleased to announce an online presentation on composition and creating wow images. We are offering this 45-60 minute presentation to medium to small clubs in the next camera club season, starting in September 2024.

CAPA trains its judges to consider the way the technical aspects of an image have been executed, how the elements have been arranged and the emotional impact the image has on the viewer. As this is how competitions are judged, club members are interested in this information to improve their own work.

Most photographic training materials concentrate on the technical aspects of photography. When it comes to materials on Composition, it tends to be directed at the “Rules of Composition”. Materials on creating images that make an emotional connection with the viewer are not generally available.

This presentation deals with these two elements of an effective image; how the elements of the image are organized. Composition, use of (negative) space and distracting elements in the image. It also covers how a strong image creates an emotional connection with the viewer, mood, impact, subject and imagination.

The presentation shows how many of the great photographers, both present and past approached these concepts. Numerous examples demonstrate these principles using the presentation’s author, Manfred Mueller’s works.

Some time is spent cautioning against a “cookbook” approach to composition and demonstrates the shortcomings of several of the well known “rules of composition”.

This material can be used in either live or on-line presentations to CAPA clubs and is suitable to fill a 45 – 60 minute time slot.

Dan Sigouin – CAPA Director of Education