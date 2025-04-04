Tamron – Spring2025 Advertising

Thank You to Our Valued Advertisers
On behalf of CAPA, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our advertisers for their support.Your contributions help us continue to foster and celebrate the art of photography, providing opportunities for photographers across Canada and beyond.
Your partnership not only strengthens our community but also ensures that we can keep offering valuable resources, competitions, and educational opportunities to our members. We truly appreciate your commitment to the photographic arts and are proud to showcase your businesses here.
Thank you for being a vital part of CAPA’s journey!
Stella d’Entremont
President, CAPA
Versatile. Powerful. Made to go everywhere.
One Lens. Every Shot.
The Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 VC VXD is the ultimate all-in-one zoom for Sony E and FUJIFILM X-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras. With a massive 16.6x zoom range (27-450mm full-frame equivalent), you can shoot everything from wide landscapes to distant wildlife—no lens swap needed. Compact, travel-ready, with fast, precise autofocus and image stabilization. Plus, get stunning close-ups with a 5.9” minimum focus distance.