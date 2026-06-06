World Photographic Cup 2026 Results

Canada completed a successful run at the World Photographic Cup at the awards ceremony on April 25 in Reykhavik, Iceland, finishing in sixth place and picking up a Gold and a Bronze medal along the way.
Order of Canada photographer Michelle Valberg capture a Gold medal in the Nature Wildlife category while Geoff Gabriel of Toronto capature a Bronze in the Reportage-Photojournalism category.
The seven of Team Canada’s images who finished in the top ten were:
- GOLD / Best of Nation Award – Michelle Valberg, Ottawa ON – Nature Wildlife
- BRONZE – Geoff Gabriel, Toronto ON – Reportage/Photojournalism
- 6th Place – Andrew Hiorth, Vaughan ON – Wedding Open
- 7th Place – Andrew Hiorth, Vaughan ON – Portrait Natural
- 8th Place – Madi Rabih, Laval QC – Wedding Open
- 9th Place – Jacquie Matechuk, Cochrane AB – Nature Wildlife (CAPA member)
- 10th Place – Manpreet Sokhi, Burnaby BC – Portrait Illustrative (CAPA member)
The World Photographic Cup is a prestigious, Olympic-style event that celebrates the art of photography on a global stage. Canada joined photographers from 28 nations around the world to compete not only as individuals but as a team representing their country. The Canadian images can be viewed on the Team Canada website at https://wpcteamcanada.com/.
To learn how you might become a member of the 2027 team, be sure to read the Summer 2026 edition of Canadian Photography magazine, which will be arriving shortly.