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World Photographic Cup 2026 Results

Canada completed a successful run at the World Photographic Cup at the awards ceremony on April 25 in Reykhavik, Iceland, finishing in sixth place and picking up a Gold and a Bronze medal along the way.

Order of Canada photographer Michelle Valberg capture a Gold medal in the Nature Wildlife category while Geoff Gabriel of Toronto capature a Bronze in the Reportage-Photojournalism category. 

The seven of Team Canada’s images who finished in the top ten were:

  • GOLD / Best of Nation Award – Michelle Valberg, Ottawa ON – Nature Wildlife 
  • BRONZE – Geoff Gabriel, Toronto ON – Reportage/Photojournalism 
  • 6th Place – Andrew Hiorth, Vaughan ON – Wedding Open 
  • 7th Place – Andrew Hiorth, Vaughan ON – Portrait Natural 
  • 8th Place – Madi Rabih, Laval QC – Wedding Open 
  • 9th Place – Jacquie Matechuk, Cochrane AB – Nature Wildlife (CAPA member) 
  • 10th Place – Manpreet Sokhi, Burnaby BC – Portrait Illustrative (CAPA member)

The World Photographic Cup is a prestigious, Olympic-style event that celebrates the art of photography on a global stage. Canada joined photographers from 28 nations around the world to compete not only as individuals but as a team representing their country. The Canadian images can be viewed on the Team Canada website at https://wpcteamcanada.com/.

To learn how you might become a member of the 2027 team, be sure to read the Summer 2026 edition of Canadian Photography magazine, which will be arriving shortly.

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