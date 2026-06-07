Thank you from Director of Education 2026

My term as the Director of Education is ending and it has been an amazing experience. It has been a tremendously rewarding experience to interact with CAPA clubs and individual members across the country.

The success and growth of the Education portfolio have been a direct result of the excellent volunteers who came forward to create the Education Committee. I want to personally thank each member who worked with me over the last 2.5 years. Bill Hall, Manfred Mueller, Tracy Elliott and David Laronde were the original members of the committee. Each one brought extensive experience forward to help generate ideas for judging, improving photographic skills and finding inspirational speakers for the CAPA Speaker Series.

Bev Anne Moynham, Laszlo Podor, Scott Simons and Lyle Wetsch added more depth to the committee with support for article writing, inspiring speakers, and even more content ideas to share with CAPA. Lyle’s help with the Speaker Series and other technological tools has opened many creative doors to create and share content with CAPA.

The committee has big plans for 2026/2027. The critique nights will restart in September, and we hope they continue to grow in popularity. The Speaker series has been set, and we are very excited to welcome talented and recognized photographers such as Michael Tardioli, Sharon Tenenbaum and Alan Dyer to the fall schedule.

The 2026 Canadian Photography Conference will be a significant event this summer and I look forward to meeting with the CAPA executive team and individual members to share and discuss future ideas for CAPA.

Thanks again to everyone who has helped me during my term as the director of education. It has been a true honour to work with you all and I look forward to continuing to support CAPA in the future.

Sincerely,

Dan Sigouin

FCAPA