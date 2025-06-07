News From Image Critique Nights

The education committee is pleased to announce that the image critique night, hosted the 3rd Thursday of the month, will continue through the summer.

These sessions are for Individual CAPA Members only as a benefit of your membership. Members can submit 1-2 images in advance, which will be shared by the meeting host via screen share on Zoom.

The sessions will be open to all individual CAPA members who are interested in receiving feedback on their images. These nights will also serve as a dedicated practice for members that have taken the CAPA Judging course and want to strengthen their skills in image evaluation.

Sessions will be scheduled for the 3rd Thursday of each month, starting at 5:30 PM (Mountain time).

Image critique nights for 2025:

June 19, 2025

July 17, 2025

Aug 21, 2025

Sept 18, 2025

Oct 16, 2025

Nov 20, 2025

Dec 18, 2025

Individual CAPA members can join the Zoom meeting via the link provided in the members only section of the website.

For submission instructions, go to the CAPA website, log in and go to Members > Education Links > Image Critique Nights.