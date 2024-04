Content Authentication – Photographs vs AI-Generative Images

Closely examine all the details contained within an image for the purpose of identifying unrealistic discrepancies and strange artifacts.

“Oddities contained in image” – AI generated image by Sheldon Boles.

Motor vehicles may seem unrealistic with other clues being license plates and vehicle identifying lettering are nonsensical.

“Unrealistic vehicle and nonsensical letter on license plate” – AI generated image by Sheldon Boles.

Many of these imperfections can be corrected by refining the generative AI prompt, employing negative prompts, and subsequently regenerating the prompt.

One major challenge for all generative AI systems that generate images and text is ensuring the text accurately reflects the visual content. Currently, some methods to add this challenge includes:

Using AI techniques like in-painting to replace generative text.

Specifying the exact text in double-quotations within the AI prompt.

Using a post-processing application to insert the required text into the generated image.

AI image of a movie marquee generated in Dream Studio AI by Sheldon Boles.

Humans usually excel at identifying errors or logical inconsistencies in images due to their innate ability to recognize visual patterns. However, the performance of humans is quite variable and depends on personal experience and diligence and cannot be relied upon in many instances of recognition of AI images. As technology progresses, relying on subjective image analysis to identify AI clues will become progressively even more difficult to differentiate AI-generated images from photographs. More reliable and objective methods are needed and such methods are described in the next section.

Objective Technical Analysis

These types of technical assessments evaluate images using impartial quantitative metrics to identify patterns, attributes, and anomalies. It examines distinctive features, color values, resolution, and noise. Other tools include image metadata analysis and reverse image searches. All these processes use standardized techniques for evaluating images.

Two categories of AI generative images were analyzed:

Generative AI text-to-image

Photograph enhanced with Adobe Photoshop 2024’s generative AI features (generative fill/remove elements and expand boundaries of an image)

Specific impartial metrics were used to analyze each of these two categories.

Generative AI text-to-image

For these images, two AI classifiers were selected: AI or Not and Hive AI Detection websites.

Both of these websites function as machine learning services, analyzing the surface content of images to determine whether they originated from a photograph or were generated by an AI system.

To evaluate the accuracy of these systems in detecting AI generative text-to-image creations, an image dataset was compiled, consisting of 900 rendered from nine different AI-generative text-to-image systems and 100 camera-captured images from our CAPA 2020-2021 competitions: