Kathryn McGarvey Awarded ACAPA

Kathryn McGarvey joined the North Shore Photographic Society in 2014 and became a member of the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) in 2015. Since that time, she has demonstrated sustained excellence, commitment, and leadership within the photographic community.

Kathryn has been an active and accomplished competitor in both CAPA competitions and the Spider Awards. Her work has been selected for the Four Nations Competition, and she has had an image chosen to represent Team Canada in the World Photographic Cup. In March 2023, she was awarded a Gold Medal as the winner of the North Shore Challenge, a significant competitive achievement.

Beyond her competitive success, Kathryn has made outstanding contributions through volunteer service and leadership. She has served as Co-Chair of the BC/Yukon Inter-Club Competition since its inception in 2020, helping to establish and grow what has become a highly successful and inclusive series available to all photographic clubs across British Columbia and the Yukon. She also served as Chair of the North Shore Challenge, a CAPA-sanctioned competition, from 2021 through 2025, playing a key role in its continued success. In addition, she has served as Treasurer for the Speaker Series for five years, providing consistent and reliable stewardship.

Kathryn was selected as Master of Ceremonies for the CAPA Conference held in Kelowna in 2024 and served as Co-Chair for registration for the conference, contributing significantly to the planning and delivery of a successful national event.

She has been an active member of the executive of the North Shore Photographic Society in various roles since 2014 and is widely regarded as a valued and dedicated contributor to the society.

In recognition of her photographic achievements, leadership, and sustained service to CAPA and the photographic community, Kathryn McGarvey is highly deserving of the Associate Honours Designation from CAPA.