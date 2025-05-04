Guideline to Creating Stunning Triptychs
By Sheldon Boles
A triptych is a powerful visual storytelling format consisting of three related images displayed side by side. Originally used in religious art, triptychs have evolved into a versatile format for photographers and digital artists to create compelling visual narratives. This guide will walk you through creating professional-looking triptychs in Photoshop.
*Image is courtesy of Dan Sigouin
Planning Your Triptych
Before diving into the technical steps, consider these important factors:
- Theme or Narrative: Choose three images that share a cohesive theme, story, color palette, or visual elements
- Image Selection: Select images with complementary compositions that work together (similar lighting conditions often help)
- Arrangement Order: Decide the sequence of images to create visual flow (left-to-right or right-to-left)
- Style Consistency: Ensure consistent processing across all three images (similar exposure, contrast, and color grading)
Step-by-Step Creation Process
Step 1: Create Your Canvas
- Launch Photoshop and select File > New
- Set dimensions to 1400 × 1050 pixels (or your preferred size)
- Set resolution to 72 ppi
- Select a background color that complements your images (black, white, or neutral gray typically work well)
Step 2: Import and Position Your First Image
- Select File > Place Embedded (or Place Linked if you want to maintain connections to source files)
- Navigate to and select your first image
- Once placed, hold Shift while dragging corners to resize proportionally
- Position in the leftmost section of your canvas
- Press Enter to confirm placement
Step 3: Add and Position Remaining Images
- Repeat Step 2 for your second image, positioning it in the center
- Repeat for your third image, positioning it on the right
- Use Smart Objects to preserve image quality during resizing
- Align tops of all images for a clean, professional look
Step 4: Refine Your Layout
- Adjust spacing between images for visual balance
- Ensure consistent sizing across all three images
- Use Layers > Align options to perfectly align images
Step 5: Final Resizing and Refinement
- Evaluate the current dimensions of your composition
- Resize the canvas to final dimensions that best showcase your images while following these rules:
- Total width must not exceed 1400 pixels
- Total height must not exceed 1050 pixels
- Maintain either exactly 1400 pixels width or exactly 1050 pixels height
- Consider the aspect ratio of your combined images when determining final dimensions
Step 6: Export Your Triptych
- Select File > Save As
- Choose JPEG file format
- Set appropriate quality settings
- Save with descriptive filename
Create Triptych In Lightroom
Step 1 – Go to the Print module.
Step 2 – Choose a Custom Package layout.
Step 3 – Drag 3 photos into a horizontal layout.
Step 4 – Adjust spacing and margins.
Step 5 – Select the Print parameters, choose “Print to file” to generate a triptych JPEG.
Advanced Techniques
Creating Visual Connections
- Look for lines or elements that can flow from one image to the next
- Consider arranging images to create implied movement across the triptych
- Use color echoing between images to strengthen visual connections
Tips for Stunning Triptychs
- Choose images with similar lighting conditions and color temperatures
- Consider the visual weight and balance across all three images
- Use leading lines to guide the viewer’s eye across the triptych
- Experiment with different arrangements before finalizing
- Consider how negative space can enhance your composition
Common Mistakes to Avoid
- Inconsistent processing between images
- Poor spacing or alignment
- Competing focal points that distract rather than complement
- Overly complex backgrounds that clash when placed together
- Insufficient resolution for your output medium
You can download the PDF’s Guideline to Creating Stunning Triptychs: English French