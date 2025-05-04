Guideline to Creating Stunning Triptychs

Guideline to Creating Stunning Triptychs

By Sheldon Boles

 

A triptych is a powerful visual storytelling format consisting of three related images displayed side by side. Originally used in religious art, triptychs have evolved into a versatile format for photographers and digital artists to create compelling visual narratives. This guide will walk you through creating professional-looking triptychs in Photoshop.

*Image is courtesy of Dan Sigouin

 

Planning Your Triptych

 

Before diving into the technical steps, consider these important factors:

  • Theme or Narrative: Choose three images that share a cohesive theme, story, color palette, or visual elements
  • Image Selection: Select images with complementary compositions that work together (similar lighting conditions often help)
  • Arrangement Order: Decide the sequence of images to create visual flow (left-to-right or right-to-left)
  • Style Consistency: Ensure consistent processing across all three images (similar exposure, contrast, and color grading)

 

Step-by-Step Creation Process

 

Step 1: Create Your Canvas

  1. Launch Photoshop and select File > New
  2. Set dimensions to 1400 × 1050 pixels (or your preferred size)
  3. Set resolution to 72 ppi 
  4. Select a background color that complements your images (black, white, or neutral gray typically work well)

Step 2: Import and Position Your First Image

  1. Select File > Place Embedded (or Place Linked if you want to maintain connections to source files)
  2. Navigate to and select your first image
  3. Once placed, hold Shift while dragging corners to resize proportionally
  4. Position in the leftmost section of your canvas
  5. Press Enter to confirm placement

Step 3: Add and Position Remaining Images

  1. Repeat Step 2 for your second image, positioning it in the center
  2. Repeat for your third image, positioning it on the right
  3. Use Smart Objects to preserve image quality during resizing
  4. Align tops of all images for a clean, professional look

Step 4: Refine Your Layout

  1. Adjust spacing between images for visual balance
  2. Ensure consistent sizing across all three images
  3. Use Layers > Align options to perfectly align images

Step 5: Final Resizing and Refinement

  1. Evaluate the current dimensions of your composition
  2. Resize the canvas to final dimensions that best showcase your images while following these rules:
    • Total width must not exceed 1400 pixels
    • Total height must not exceed 1050 pixels
    • Maintain either exactly 1400 pixels width or exactly 1050 pixels height
  3. Consider the aspect ratio of your combined images when determining final dimensions

Step 6: Export Your Triptych

  1. Select File > Save As 
  2. Choose JPEG file format
  3. Set appropriate quality settings
  4. Save with descriptive filename

 

Create Triptych In Lightroom 

 

Step 1 – Go to the Print module.

 

Step 2 – Choose a Custom Package layout.

 

Step 3 – Drag 3 photos into a horizontal layout.

 

Step 4 – Adjust spacing and margins.

 

Step 5 – Select the Print parameters, choose “Print to file” to generate a triptych JPEG.

 

 

Advanced Techniques

 

Creating Visual Connections

  • Look for lines or elements that can flow from one image to the next
  • Consider arranging images to create implied movement across the triptych
  • Use color echoing between images to strengthen visual connections

Tips for Stunning Triptychs

  • Choose images with similar lighting conditions and color temperatures
  • Consider the visual weight and balance across all three images
  • Use leading lines to guide the viewer’s eye across the triptych
  • Experiment with different arrangements before finalizing
  • Consider how negative space can enhance your composition

Common Mistakes to Avoid

  • Inconsistent processing between images
  • Poor spacing or alignment
  • Competing focal points that distract rather than complement
  • Overly complex backgrounds that clash when placed together
  • Insufficient resolution for your output medium

 

You can download the PDF’s Guideline to Creating Stunning Triptychs: English French