June 2026 Competition Updates

New webpage – Protecting Your Photos for CAPA Competitions

CAPA’s competition authentication process requires potential winners to provide image files and editing documentation. Our new guide, Protecting Your Photos for CAPA Competitions, explains exactly what to keep and how to set up a simple evidence folder before you start editing.

2026 Canada: My Country Competition

Club winning images – view webpage – clicking here

Individual winning images – view webpage – clicking here

2026 Annual Photo Challenge

Individual winning images – view webpage – clicking here