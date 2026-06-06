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June 2026 Competition Updates

  • New webpage – Protecting Your Photos for CAPA Competitions


    CAPA’s competition authentication process requires potential winners to provide image files and editing documentation. Our new guide, Protecting Your Photos for CAPA Competitions, explains exactly what to keep and how to set up a simple evidence folder before you start editing.


    2026 Canada: My Country Competition


    Club winning images – view webpage – clicking here  

    Individual winning images – view webpage – clicking here  


    2026 Annual Photo Challenge


    Individual winning images – view webpage – clicking here

     



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June 2026 Competition Updates

June 6, 2026

New webpage – Protecting Your Photos for CAPA Competitions CAPA’s competition authentication process requires potential winners to provide image files and editing documentation. Our new

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