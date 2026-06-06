June 2026 Competition Updates

New webpage – Protecting Your Photos for CAPA Competitions
CAPA’s competition authentication process requires potential winners to provide image files and editing documentation. Our new guide, Protecting Your Photos for CAPA Competitions, explains exactly what to keep and how to set up a simple evidence folder before you start editing.
2026 Canada: My Country Competition
Club winning images – view webpage – clicking here
Individual winning images – view webpage – clicking here
2026 Annual Photo Challenge
Individual winning images – view webpage – clicking here
Thank you from Director of Education 2026
My term as the Director of Education is ending and it has been an amazing experience. It has been a tremendously rewarding experience to interact