Speakers Series – Dec 2024 – Scott Aspinall

English presentation : December 18, 2024



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Using Night Photography to Tell a Story

Summary: When someone says “Night Photography”, the galactic core of our Milky Way galaxy is what most often comes to mind. This appears bright in our summer night skies and is easily captured after memorizing a few settings for your camera and lens combo. But what happens after you get that first clean roadside image of the Milky Way? What’s next? Can you go further and tell a compelling story using night photography? In this presentation, learn ways to integrate the landscape and different night sky features to capture the imagination of your audience.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website. Please login, go to Members > Zoom Invitation, copy and save the Zoom link before the presentation.