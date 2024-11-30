Subscribe to CAPA News here

Speakers Series – Jan. 2025 – Stephen Orlando

CAPA presents via Zoom : Stephen Orlando

English presentation : January 15, 2025

Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)

Theme/topic of the presentation: Motion Exposure – Telling the Story of Movement Using Light Painting Photography

Summary: Stephen Orlando will present his ongoing light painting photography project called Motion Exposure. In addition to showing the photos he’s taken over the years, he’ll discuss the history of light painting, his photographic process and how you can take similar photos.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website. Please login, go to Members > Zoom Invitation, copy and save the Zoom link before the presentation.

Speaker's Bio

Stephen Orlando is a photographer and aerodynamicist based in Kitchener, Ontario. During his engineering studies at the University of Waterloo, he received a Master of Applied Science in aerodynamics.

He is a self-taught photographer and specializes in capturing movement with long exposure photography and LED lights. This has been an ongoing project since 2014 called Motion Exposure. Stephen’s photos showing paths of objects like canoe paddles and violin bows are inspired in part by the streamlines of fluid flow he sees in his day-to-day work. An avid canoeist and kayaker, many of his photo shoots take place in remote locations in the Canadian wilderness.

Stephen is also inspired by photography pioneers Harold Edgerton and Gjon Mili as well as artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

His work has been exhibited in the United States, Korea, Italy, Taiwan, and at home in Canada.

Enjoy a selection of his works below.

