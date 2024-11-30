Speakers Series – Jan. 2025 – Stephen Orlando

Stephen Orlando is a photographer and aerodynamicist based in Kitchener, Ontario. During his engineering studies at the University of Waterloo, he received a Master of Applied Science in aerodynamics.

He is a self-taught photographer and specializes in capturing movement with long exposure photography and LED lights. This has been an ongoing project since 2014 called Motion Exposure. Stephen’s photos showing paths of objects like canoe paddles and violin bows are inspired in part by the streamlines of fluid flow he sees in his day-to-day work. An avid canoeist and kayaker, many of his photo shoots take place in remote locations in the Canadian wilderness.

Stephen is also inspired by photography pioneers Harold Edgerton and Gjon Mili as well as artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude.

His work has been exhibited in the United States, Korea, Italy, Taiwan, and at home in Canada.