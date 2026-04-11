Education Committee April 2026 News

CAPA Education Committee

The CAPA Education Committee is excited to welcome Scott Simons to the committee.

Scott has been a member of Niagara Association of Photographic Art for 42 years. Scott was the president for the last 6 years and looking forward to assuming the role of Past President.

He comes to the committee as a certified judge and has a wealth of experience helping clubs in his area.

Scott has won numerous awards throughout his photographic journey and recently won the Individual Nature, Ontario Zone Gold Medals in CAPA and recently attained the ACAPA distinction.



We are excited to have Scott join the team and look forward to working with him on future projects for CAPA.

Please email Dan Sigouin, Director of Education, at education@capacanada.ca for more information.