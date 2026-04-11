Toronto Digital Photography Club – April 2026 News

From the TDPC Programming Committee:
TDPC Newsletter – April 2026 FEATURING:
- Macro Photography
- Natural Things Competition Results
- Photo Essay
- Images from the TDPC Outing to the Japanese Spring Festival (Hina Matsuri)
- Nature Ethics Corner (CAPA Note) and more
Read the latest club newsletter here.
Upcoming Online presentation:
Marianna Armata:
Natural and Manmade Abstracts
Tuesday April 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.
Register by clicking here.
Upcoming In-person Photography Speaker:
Henry Vanderspek A Pilgrimage of the Street Finding Meaning and Creating Art on the Streets of Toronto
Tuesday April 14, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m
Edithvale Community Centre (131 Finch Avenue West, Toronto)
Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.
Register by clicking here.