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Toronto Digital Photography Club – April 2026 News

 

From the TDPC Programming Committee:

 

TDPC Newsletter – April 2026 FEATURING:

  • Macro Photography
  • Natural Things Competition Results
  • Photo Essay
  • Images from the TDPC Outing to the Japanese Spring Festival (Hina Matsuri)
  • Nature Ethics Corner (CAPA Note)  and more

Read the latest club newsletter here.

 

Upcoming Online presentation:

Marianna Armata: 
Natural and Manmade Abstracts

Tuesday April 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.

Register by clicking here.

 

Upcoming In-person Photography Speaker:

Henry Vanderspek A Pilgrimage of the Street Finding Meaning and Creating Art on the Streets of Toronto

Tuesday April 14, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m

Edithvale Community Centre (131 Finch Avenue West, Toronto)

Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.

Register by clicking here.

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