Toronto Digital Photography Club – April 2026 News

From the TDPC Programming Committee:

TDPC Newsletter – April 2026 FEATURING:

Macro Photography

Natural Things Competition Results

Photo Essay

Images from the TDPC Outing to the Japanese Spring Festival (Hina Matsuri)

Nature Ethics Corner (CAPA Note) and more

Read the latest club newsletter here.

Upcoming Online presentation:

Marianna Armata:

Natural and Manmade Abstracts

Tuesday April 7, 7:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.

Register by clicking here.

Upcoming In-person Photography Speaker:

Henry Vanderspek A Pilgrimage of the Street Finding Meaning and Creating Art on the Streets of Toronto

Tuesday April 14, 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m

Edithvale Community Centre (131 Finch Avenue West, Toronto)

Guests are welcome and can purchase a $10 ticket.

Register by clicking here.