April 2026 Judging Program News

Judging Program

Basic Training for New Judges Calgary 2026

This Special In-Person Session is exclusively for attendees of the 2026 Canadian Photography Conference in Calgary.

Join us for a two-day, instructor-led edition of Basic Training for New Judges.

Normally delivered online, this unique in-person opportunity allows you to complete both parts of the program in a single, immersive experience over two days.

Learn, engage, and connect face-to-face with instructors and fellow participants—right in the heart of the conference.

Price: $170

The conference is fast approaching and there are still seats available, so don’t delay – sign up today by visiting the Conference Website!

Basic Training for New Judges Online

Reminder!

Part 1 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Introduction to Judging Course — is open for registration through the CAPA Learning Centre.

The Introduction to Judging Course costs $185 — with a 35% discount for CAPA individual members! A good reason to join CAPA BEFORE registering for the course.

Part 2 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Judging Practice Workshop — two workshops have been completed and were well received. The next workshop will be in French and is scheduled for May 02. Another English workshop is being planned for later this spring. Watch for dates in the May Newsletter or visit the CAPA Learning Centre. These workshops are only available to those who have competed the Introduction to Judging Course.



Judge Certification Program

Congratulations to Dixie Allen who recently completed the Judge Certification Program and qualified as a CAPA Certified Judge. You will find contact information for Dixie on the National Judges List.

National Judges List

The National Judges List is available for CAPA Clubs to download from our website by logging in and going to Members > National Judges List. The next update will be in early June.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca. — we’re here to help!