May 2026 Competition Updates

2026 Four Nations Competition

The selection process for Canada’s 2026 Four Nations Competition entries is now complete. This year’s competition is hosted by the Photographic Society of South Africa.

A total of 80 images have been submitted across the following categories:

Nature/Wildlife — 15

Monochrome — 15

Colour — 35

My Country — 15

Each image is from a different photographer and they have provided their approval to submit their image. These 80 photographers will represent Canada in this prestigious international inter-society competition.

Three international judges from none of the participating countries will evaluate and score images. The results of this competition are expected by September 1, 2026 or sooner.

Each of the 80 photographers will be advised by the Director of Competitions and the results will be posted on our September 2026 Competition Update and the monthly CAPA News.

2026 Prairie Zone Competition

Triptych Competition