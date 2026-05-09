May 2026 Judging Program News

Judging Program

Basic Training for New Judges Calgary – July 17 & 18, 2026

This Special In-Person Session takes place at the end of the 2026 Canadian Photography Conference in Calgary. This course is now open to anyone in the Calgary area; you do not need to be a conference attendee to register.

Join us for a two-day, instructor-led edition of Basic Training for New Judges. Normally delivered online, this unique in-person opportunity allows you to complete both parts of the program in a single, immersive experience over two days.

Learn, engage, and connect face-to-face with instructors and fellow participants—right in the heart of the conference.

Price: $170

The conference is fast approaching and there are still seats available, so don’t delay – sign up today by visiting the Conference Website!

Basic Training for New Judges Online

Reminder! Part 1 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Introduction to Judging Course — is open for registration through the CAPA Learning Centre.

The Introduction to Judging Course costs $185 — with a 35% discount for CAPA individual members! A good reason to join CAPA BEFORE registering for the course.

Part 2 of Basic Training for New Judges — the Judging Practice Workshop — three workshops have been completed and were well received. More workshops will be scheduled later this year. Watch for dates in the monthly Newsletter or visit the CAPA Learning Centre. These workshops are only available to those who have completed the Introduction to Judging Course.

Judge Certification Program

Nine people have joined the Judge Certification Program as Apprentice Judges. Their names will be added to the June issue of the National Judges List. Please welcome René Bastien, Larry Holland, Jacky Lee, David Oman, Patricia Parsons, Deepak Patel, Richard Quesnel, Kim Yanick, and Emma Zhao.

We encourage clubs to help our Apprentice Judges achieve certification by giving them the opportunity to judge a club competition and be evaluated by a CAPA Certified Judge. Contact the Director of the Judging Program if you have questions or would like further information.

National Judges List

The National Judges List is available for CAPA Clubs to download from our website by logging in and going to Members > National Judges List. The next update will be in early June.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca. — we’re here to help!