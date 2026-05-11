Terry Beaupre Scholarship

We are pleased to announce a one-time scholarship donated by the North Shore Photographic Society in memory of Terry Beaupre. The $500 scholarship is for a post secondary student pursuing a degree or diploma for photography from a recognized Canadian post secondary school.

About Terry Beaupre

by Kathryn McGarvey:

My name is Kathryn McGarvey and I am a past President of the North Shore Photographic Society. (NSPS). I am very honoured to have been asked specifically by Terry to say a few words here today. I knew Terry in her capacity as a fellow photographer and member of NSPS but more importantly as the one person who agreed to take over the Presidency after I stepped down as President. I had asked 13 people to become President and Terry was the only one who said maybe. Fortunately I was able to convert that maybe into a yes. I will be forever grateful to her for stepping up to become NSPS President when nobody else would.

Terry was passionate about photography and even earned her diploma in Photography from Langara College. Her photography covered many genres but it seemed her favourite type of photography was nature especially birds. I have so much respect for nature photographers as their subjects don’t sit still for them. Terry’s photographs always brightened our shows.

Terry was a long-time member of NSPS, joining the club in 2007. Terry was very active in the club and submitted images in all three categories, projection, colour and monochrome prints. Terry was very proud of achieving honour roll status in projection, the highest status level that can be achieved at the club.

first as a board member responsible for membership and then taking over as President in June 2023. I have heard from several new members over the years about how welcomed they felt by Terry. She took her membership role very seriously. As President, Terry very capably directed our club for a year and half, steering our club into the future and dealing with a few big decisions. Sadly Terry stepped down in December 2024 due to health reasons. We were sorry to hear about her health issues but had no idea how serious they were as she still regularly attended Zoom meetings on Monday nights. Terry never let on what she was dealing with. That was her way.

I would like to share some emails about Terry that were received from various NSPS members and board members.

It is hard to believe that Terry is gone as she was so vibrant and active until very recently.

Terry made a big impact in our club and will be missed.

The club would like to extend its sincere sympathies to Terry’s husband and family as well as to her many friends.On top of Terry’s photography that she shared with NSPS, Terry gave back to the club,

I would like to close with a quote from Aaron Siskind. “Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever… it remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything…” We will not forget Terry.