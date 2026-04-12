Oceanside Photography Society – April 2026 – News

The Oceanside Photography Society on Vancouver Island recently held an exhibition of their members’ work, ‘A Celebration Of Photography’, at The McMillan Arts Centre in Parksville, from late November 2025 to mid-January 2026. Shown above are Bob Christopher, Society President, and Liz Mackay, the Exhibition Coordinator.

A large variety of subjects, mediums and sizes were on display in the Art Centre’s main Concert Gallery. A total of ninety-five art pieces were contributed by twenty-four OPS members, and then skillfully arranged by the McMillan Arts Centre’s Hanging Committee. An additional display using electronic media was featured in an adjacent gallery, with dozens of OPS members’ favourite photographic images showing in rotation on multiple screens.

The exhibition received many compliments from visitors, and its presence in such a prestigious and respected gallery provided excellent exposure for our Society, giving us the opportunity to attract many new members. Many thanks to all who contributed their talents, resources and time to put on this impressive display.