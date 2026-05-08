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Bill Hall Awarded FCAPA

Bill Hall joined the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) prior to May 2009 and has since built an impressive record of service and achievement spanning many years. Throughout his tenure, Bill has contributed to CAPA in numerous leadership and volunteer roles.

He served as CAPA District Representative for Southern Ontario for thirteen years, demonstrating long-standing commitment and dedication. In May 2023, he joined the CAPA Board of Education Committee, where he quickly became a highly valued and contributing member. In August 2024, Bill was elected Director of Judging, a role in which he made a significant and lasting impact. He expanded, formalized, and published the CAPA Judging Standards Policy, providing clarity and consistency across the organization.

Continuing this work, in 2025 Bill authored and published the CAPA Judges’ Reference Manual for use by all active CAPA judges. Between 2024 and 2025, he led a team of CAPA members with expertise in judging and adult education to develop and deliver a new CAPA Judging Course. The Introduction to Judging course was launched in November 2025 and has been met with widespread success.

While Bill has not participated extensively as a competitor in CAPA competitions, his contributions as an educator and judge are exceptional. Since 2002, he has delivered more than sixty-four presentations on a wide range of photographic topics and has led numerous workshops. Since 2010, he has judged a total of seventy-two competitions, contributing significantly to the development and maintenance of judging excellence within CAPA.

Congratulations to Bill Hall, a most deserving recipient of the Fellowship Honour Award.

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