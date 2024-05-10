Education Committee Sponsored Critique Night

Members can submit in advance, 2-3 images which will be shared, via screen share on Zoom. Session participants will be encouraged to comment on the images with the intent to help improve the image. The group will be limited to 15 participants, for ease of organizing and promoting discussions. The sessions will be open to all CAPA members. This can be an excellent opportunity to receive feedback on images that are intended for evaluations or competitions.

Sessions will be scheduled for the 3rd Thursday of each month, starting Sept 2024 starting at 7:00pm Calgary time.

Please contact Dan Sigouin, education@capacanada.ca to secure a spot.