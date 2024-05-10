Subscribe to CAPA News here

Education Committee Sponsored Critique Night

Members can submit in advance, 2-3 images which will be shared, via screen share on Zoom. Session participants will be encouraged to comment on the images with the intent to help improve the image. The group will be limited to 15 participants, for ease of organizing and promoting discussions. The sessions will be open to all CAPA members. This can be an excellent opportunity to receive feedback on images that are intended for evaluations or competitions.

Sessions will be scheduled for the 3rd Thursday of each month, starting Sept 2024 starting at 7:00pm Calgary time.

Please contact Dan Sigouin, education@capacanada.ca to secure a spot.

Share this post

Latest News

CAPA Digital Salon 2024

May 10, 2024

CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2024: A HISTORIC MILESTONE IN PHOTOGRAPHY On Friday, May 3rd, at Midnight PST, the CAPA DIGITAL SALON 2024 closed for entries, with

Read More »

May 2024 Competition News

May 10, 2024

Clarification On Role of Pre-Screening Committee Given the heightened concerns regarding the potential misallocation images beallocated the wrong theme, I have revised my instruction for

Read More »

Elevating Your Photography

May 5, 2024

*Image courtesy of Manfred Mueller   Elevating Your Photography The education team is pleased to announce an online presentation on composition and creating wow images.

Read More »

You cannot copy content of this page