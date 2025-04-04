Subscribe to CAPA News here

London Camera Club – April2025 and May2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

April 10: 7-9 PM
Lois Nuttall-“North of Superior – My Photographic Journey and Perhaps One For You”

You can register by clicking here.

 

May 1 7-9 pm EDT
Dee Potter – “Explorations in Photography: A Journey Through Urban Landscapes, Natural Wonders, and Fascinating Faces”

You can register by clicking here.

 

May 8 7-9 pm EDT
Lee Nordbye-An Artist’s Adventures and Misadventures in the Mountains and Exploring Wild Places

You can register by clicking here.

 

The fee is $11.98 CAD

You can have more info by clicking here.

Share this post

Latest News

You cannot copy content of this page