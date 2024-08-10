Speakers Series – Sept.2024 – Ian Plant

English presentation : September 10, 2024



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Visual Design Techniques for Creating Stunning Photos

In this presentation, professional landscape and wildlife photographer Ian Plant will share some of his favorite photos from around the world, as well as some of his top composition techniques for making artistic photographs that get noticed. Ian is the author of the critically-acclaimed, best selling ebook “Visual Flow: Mastering the Art of Composition,” which is now part of his Ultimate Photography Composition Course. You’ll gain a better understanding of visual design principles from this inspiring presentation, which will help you make photos that stand out.

You can see his work by clicking here.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website. Please login, go to Members > Zoom Invitation, copy and save the Zoom link before the presentation.