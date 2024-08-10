Speakers Series – Sept.2024 – Ian Plant

CAPA presents via Zoom : Ian Plant
English presentation : September 10, 2024
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: Visual Design Techniques for Creating Stunning Photos
In this presentation, professional landscape and wildlife photographer Ian Plant will share some of his favorite photos from around the world, as well as some of his top composition techniques for making artistic photographs that get noticed. Ian is the author of the critically-acclaimed, best selling ebook “Visual Flow: Mastering the Art of Composition,” which is now part of his Ultimate Photography Composition Course. You’ll gain a better understanding of visual design principles from this inspiring presentation, which will help you make photos that stand out.
You can see his work by clicking here.
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website. Please login, go to Members > Zoom Invitation, copy and save the Zoom link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Whether hanging over the rim of an active volcano, braving the elements to photograph critically-endangered species, or trekking deep into the wilderness to places most people will never see, world-renowned professional photographer Ian Plant travels the globe seeking out amazing places and subjects in his never-ending quest to capture the beauty of our world with his camera.
Known for his inspiring images and single-minded dedication to creating the perfect photo, Ian has reached hundreds of thousands of people around the world in his mission to inspire and educate others in the art of photography. Ian’s work has appeared in numerous photo magazines including Outdoor Photographer, Popular Photography, and Landscape Photography, among many others.
Ian has spoken at leading photo conferences including KelbyOne, Out of Chicago, and many others. Ian is also the author of dozens of books and instructional videos and founder of Photo Masters.