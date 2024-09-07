Speakers Series – Nov.2024 – Peter Steeper

English presentation : November 20, 2024



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Road trip! From Nova Scotia to Utah

In 2023 I drove from Nova Scotia to see Arches and Zion National Parks in Utah. Along the way I visited Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water House and the St. Louis Arch. As I travelled I discovered some interesting places from the people I met.

Due to bad weather and a change of plans I arrived in Moab for Jeep Week. This was an interesting trip with some unexpected opportunities for great photography.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website. Please login, go to Members > Zoom Invitation, copy and save the Zoom link before the presentation.