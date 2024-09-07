Speakers Series – Nov.2024 – Peter Steeper

CAPA presents via Zoom : Peter Steeper
English presentation : November 20, 2024
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: Road trip! From Nova Scotia to Utah
In 2023 I drove from Nova Scotia to see Arches and Zion National Parks in Utah. Along the way I visited Frank Lloyd Wright’s Falling Water House and the St. Louis Arch. As I travelled I discovered some interesting places from the people I met.
Due to bad weather and a change of plans I arrived in Moab for Jeep Week. This was an interesting trip with some unexpected opportunities for great photography.
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website. Please login, go to Members > Zoom Invitation, copy and save the Zoom link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Peter has been a photographer for 25 years and organized many field trips and workshops for the clubs in Nova Scotia.
He has been published in several magazines and participated in gallery shows. Since retirement he has travelled to many places in Europe and North America. He also enjoys being a maker and woodworker. He recently won SmallRig’s DreamRig 2023 Best Product Design.
He is currently working with SmallRig on more new camera rigs.