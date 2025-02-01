Speakers Series – March 2025 – Dave Conlon

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Dave Conlon
English presentation : March 19, 2025
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: Anyox, BC – Travelling to Canada’s Largest Ghost Town
Summary:
Anyox, British Columbia is a true ghost town with a rich, hidden history. Once a bustling mining hub in the early 1900s, Anyox was abandoned in 1935 after a devastating fire and the Great Depression which drove down the demand for copper. Today, Anyox is a relic of the past, with crumbling buildings and rusted machinery frozen in time. In May of 2024, Dave of Freaktography.com travelled across the country and visited Anyox with full, unlimited access to capture and photograph what is left of this forgotten piece of Canadian history.
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.
Please login, go to Members > Zoom & YouTube Live Invitation > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Freaktography is the pseudonym of Dave Conlon, a Canadian photographer who specializes in urban exploration, capturing the beauty of abandoned places and buildings.
He is known for his unique perspective and skill in capturing the essence of these forgotten structures through his lens.
Freaktography’s work is characterized by his ability to find beauty in decay. He is particularly drawn to abandoned buildings, factories, and other forgotten places, where he finds inspiration in the remnants of the past.
His images capture the decay and disrepair of these buildings, while also conveying a sense of the history and stories that these structures hold.