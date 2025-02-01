Speakers Series – March 2025 – Dave Conlon

English presentation : March 19, 2025



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Anyox, BC – Travelling to Canada’s Largest Ghost Town

Anyox, British Columbia is a true ghost town with a rich, hidden history. Once a bustling mining hub in the early 1900s, Anyox was abandoned in 1935 after a devastating fire and the Great Depression which drove down the demand for copper. Today, Anyox is a relic of the past, with crumbling buildings and rusted machinery frozen in time. In May of 2024, Dave of Freaktography.com travelled across the country and visited Anyox with full, unlimited access to capture and photograph what is left of this forgotten piece of Canadian history.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Zoom & YouTube Live Invitation > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.