Speakers Series – May 2025 – Marianna Armata

The moment Marianna was plucked out of my native Old Europe at the tender age of 12 and dropped into a new contemporary North American society, she became an instant illiterate overnight. Speaking or writing in either official language in Canada was not an option so she began to focus on the visual world around herself. So much so that years later she became a professional graphic designer, illustrator, and photographer.

Fast forward 37 years, and now, freed from the necessity of earning a living, Marianna is focusing all her efforts on her passion for photography. she shoots what intrigues her daily and enjoy the process of editing as much as the act of seeking her subjects and shooting them. Marianna’s graphic design training and experience naturally infuse her images. Her focus is primarily on macro photography because it reveals what we usually miss when observing the grand landscape and/or wildlife around us. Having retained the curiosity of a child, her biggest thrill is to discover something new and share it with stunning clarity and artistic interpretation with the world through her photography. By doing this Marianna hopes to instil an understanding and raise awareness that all creatures, even the tiniest ones, are interconnected, are entangled with nature, and that in fact, together we are One. She hopes this basic understanding will result in respect for each other, which will lead to protecting all of the small parts that make up the Big Picture.

Marianna is pleased to receive international recognition for her work and to have been honoured by CAPA with several merit awards and medals.