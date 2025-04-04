April 2025 Judging Program News

JUDGING PROGRAM NEWS

Work continues on the new judging course. A team of experienced judges and curriculum developers are updating lesson plans, building on the work done by those who created the original course. We are still on track for a fall 2025 launch. Watch for updates in upcoming newsletters.

New CAPA Certified Judge



Congratulations to Andrew Pateras who recently completed the Judge Certification Program and qualified as a CAPA Certified Judge. You will find contact information for Andrew on the National Judges List.

Update to Judging Information on Website



Under the Judging tab, members can now access the latest version of the CAPA Judging Standard Policy, Judge Certification Guidelines and Online Technical Viewing Requirements. Active Judges will also soon have access to more judging related documents.

All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges. Log in to your club’s account and go to Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca.