Speakers Series – Oct.2024 – Nikki Harrison

English presentation : October 16, 2024



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Painterly Portraits

These images are not just “Painterly” but actually painted using a very simple, but very powerful technique.

Anyone can do this, all it takes is imagination.

Nikki will touch on how to shoot for the best types of images to use, but really any types of portrait photography can work.

Nikki will cover:

Making your own patterns for use with this technique.

Making brushes that will work in correlation with this process.

Putting it all together with a demonstration.

You can see her work by clicking here.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website. Please login, go to Members > Zoom Invitation, copy and save the Zoom link before the presentation.