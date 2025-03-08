London Camera Club – March2025 and April2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

Mar 20 Gareth Jones – Midjourney AI

You can register by clicking here.

Mar 27 Matt Huras – Capturing Compelling Wildlife Images

You can register by clicking here.

March 27: 7-9 PM Matt Huras – Capturing Compelling Wildlife Images

You can register by clicking here.

April 3: 7-9 PM Todd Murrison-“Architectural Photography & The Art of Seeing Things Differently”

You can register by clicking here.

April 10: 7-9 PM Lois Nuttall-“North of Superior – My Photographic Journey and Perhaps One For You”

You can register by clicking here.

The fee varies $11.98- $14.09

You can have more info by clicking here.