London Camera Club – March2025 and April2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

 

Mar 20 Gareth Jones – Midjourney AI

You can register by clicking here.

 

Mar 27 Matt Huras – Capturing Compelling Wildlife Images

You can register by clicking here.

 

April 3: 7-9 PM Todd Murrison-“Architectural Photography & The Art of Seeing Things Differently”

You can register by clicking here.

 

April 10: 7-9 PM Lois Nuttall-“North of Superior – My Photographic Journey and Perhaps One For You”

You can register by clicking here.

 

The fee varies $11.98- $14.09

You can have more info by clicking here.

 

Workshop:

 

Advanced-level Lightroom Classic course

All sessions are on Zoom on Wednesdays 7:00 – 9:00 pm EDT/EST

$20 for LCC members. $40 for guests

Session 1 – March 5, 2025
Session 2 – March 19, 2025
Session 3 – April 2, 2025
Session 4 – April 16, 2025

 

You can register by clicking here.

 

