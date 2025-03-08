London Camera Club – March2025 and April2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST
Mar 20 Gareth Jones – Midjourney AI
You can register by clicking here.
Mar 27 Matt Huras – Capturing Compelling Wildlife Images
You can register by clicking here.
March 27: 7-9 PM Matt Huras – Capturing Compelling Wildlife Images
You can register by clicking here.
April 3: 7-9 PM Todd Murrison-“Architectural Photography & The Art of Seeing Things Differently”
You can register by clicking here.
April 10: 7-9 PM Lois Nuttall-“North of Superior – My Photographic Journey and Perhaps One For You”
You can register by clicking here.
The fee varies $11.98- $14.09
You can have more info by clicking here.
Workshop:
Advanced-level Lightroom Classic course
All sessions are on Zoom on Wednesdays 7:00 – 9:00 pm EDT/EST
$20 for LCC members. $40 for guests
Session 1 – March 5, 2025
Session 2 – March 19, 2025
Session 3 – April 2, 2025
Session 4 – April 16, 2025
You can register by clicking here.