Crescent Beach Photo Club Black – May2025 White Print Competition

March 2025 Judging Program News
JUDGING PROGRAM NEWS Work continues on the new judging course. A team of experienced judges and curriculum developers are updating lesson plans, building on the
JUDGING PROGRAM NEWS Work continues on the new judging course. A team of experienced judges and curriculum developers are updating lesson plans, building on the
Join the 2025 CAPA International Salon: Now Open For Submissions! We’re proud to announce the 2025 CAPA 2nd Annual International Salon is now open for
Speaker: 7-9 PM EST Mar 20 Gareth Jones – Midjourney AI You can register by clicking here. Mar 27 Matt Huras – Capturing
May 26, 2025 @ 7:00pm The fee is $10/ticket. At the door. You can have more info by clicking here.
March 20, 2025 @ 7:30pm – Ruth Kaplan – Making a Photo Book. Lecture at the Toronto Camera Club (587 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, Ontario
You cannot copy content of this page