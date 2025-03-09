March 2025 Competition Updates

Join the 2025 CAPA International Salon: Now Open For Submissions!

We’re proud to announce the 2025 CAPA 2nd Annual International Salon is now open for submissions!

This prestigious event transcends traditional competitions, creating a global platform where photographers from diverse backgrounds converge to share their unique perspectives and style in photography.

Our inaugural salon was an extraordinary success, featuring over 4,300 photographs from entrants representing 45 countries across six continents. From Austria to Vietnam, both established masters and emerging talents united in a celebration of photographic excellence.

Join us this year as we continue to expand our global community of visual storytellers. Submit your work and become part of an international dialogue that honors photography in all its forms.

Why Participate?

Global Recognition – show case your talent on an international stage

Professional Development – enhance your portfolio and artistic credibility

New Horizons – open doors to other salons, exhibitions, and publication

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or an enthusiastic newcomer, your unique images deserve to be shared. Let your images join this worldwide celebration and help demonstrate the rich diversity of the Canadian photography community on the global stage.

Check out our salon website here – https://www.capasalon.ca

Salon opened on February 15, 2025 and closed on May 15, 2025.

Identifying Generative AI Elements in Adobe-Edited Images

As the Director of Competitions, I am seeing a significant number in photographers seeking ways to verify whether their Adobe-edited image contain generative AI elements.

This concern is legitimate and growing, particularly for our competitions which have strict authentication requirements.

If you’re concerned about inadvertently including AI-generated content in your photography work, these complementary free tools can help validate your images:

Metadata2go.com (free) – metadata2go.com – This free online tool allows you to easily check your image files for AI-generated content. Simply visit metadata2go.com, upload your image, and review the displayed metadata. Look specifically for any entries containing “c2pa” references, as these indicate the presence of Adobe Firefly AI generative features, which are not permitted in our competitions.

Adobe’s Content Credential (free) – https://contentcredentials.org/verify – Upload your image to the website by dragging it into the large window on the left side. The website will automatically analyze the image to detect any AI enhancement. If the image has been modified using Adobe Firefly’s AI algorithm, the analysis box on the right will display two specific messages:

This image combines multiple pieces of content. At least one was generated with an AI tool AI tool used: Adobe Firefly

In the event, Adobe Firefly AI metadata has been altered with an EXIF Editor then the Content Credential website will present a message of “This file may have been tampered with. Its Content Credentials can’t be verified or viewed.”

*Special Note – For our 2025-2026 competitions, all Editing Criteria Sections have been updated with the following requirement:

All competition entries must include complete metadata from the original post-processing application. This requirement ensures competition integrity and fair judging.

Images must be properly exported from your editing software, preserving all processing information. Screenshots and screen captures are not acceptable , as these methods strip essential metadata.

2025 Fine Art Competition

2025 Quebec Zone Competition

2025 Curves and Lines Competition

Now open and closes on March 30, 2025. You can view this competition webpage here.

2025 Atlantic Zone Competition

Now open and closes on April 15, 2025. You can view this competition webpage here.

2025 Prairie Zone Competition

Now open and closes on April 15, 2025. You can view this competition webpage here.

2025 Canada: My Country

Now open and closes on April 30, 2025. You can view this competition webpage here.