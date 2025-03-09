March 2025 Judging Program News

JUDGING PROGRAM NEWS

Work continues on the new judging course. A team of experienced judges and curriculum developers are updating lesson plans, building on the work done by those who created the original course. We are still on track for a fall 2025 launch. Watch for updates in upcoming newsletters.

New CAPA Certified Judges

Congratulations to Paul Kiely and Jean-Marc Legentil who recently completed the Judge Certification Program and qualified as CAPA Certified Judges. You will find contact information Paul & Jean-Marc on the latest National Judges List.

National Judges List

The Judges List is now online! All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges. Log in to your club’s account and go to Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca.