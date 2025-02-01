Speakers Series – Feb. 2025 – Ron Pitts

Ron Pitts’ professional background is in graphic design and computer animation.

He started as a motion graphics director in the 1980s at Bajus Jones Film in Minnesota. In 1990, Ron and several colleagues founded Windlight Studios to produce long-format series animation. They sold the company in 1998 to Nelvana Studios, Toronto, and moved to Canada to help develop Nelvana’s CGI department.

Nelvana produces animated series for children’s television and was acquired by Corus Entertainment in 2000. Ron worked on shows like Miss Spider, Care Bears, and Handy Manny, among others, and was one of the directors on the two-time Emmy Award winning Rolie Polie Olie series.

His wildlife photography began in 2004 after moving to a home in the country with an acre pond out back that attracted an inordinate number of animals and birds. He saw there was art to be had, bought a used (and still uses today) 600mm, and began shooting. Ron ran a small gallery, soloed in venues, and participated in exhibitions around Ontario winning numerous awards, – quite often “People’s Choice Awards.”

In 2010, Corus asked Ron to set up three in-house galleries for the artists at their new headquarters on the Toronto waterfront, where he curated quarterly employee exhibitions – overseeing more than 200 feet of display.

Ron travelled Canada and the US for wildlife opportunities. He came east for the fall sandpiper migration in the Bay of Fundy, loved the Maritimes, and when he retired from Nelvana in 2018, made Nova Scotia his new home.

He became a member of ViewPoint Gallery in 2021, exhibits monthly, and for the last two years has been doing its promotional graphics.