Speakers Series – April 2025 – Eric Boutilier-Brown

English presentation : April 16, 2025



Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)



Theme/topic of the presentation: Fine Digital Printing

Summary:

Canadian photographer Eric Boutilier-Brown will give an overview of fine digital printing, examining its roots in chemical darkrooms, discussing the differences between home and lab printing, and the incredible potential of the modern fine digital print.

Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.

Please login, go to Members > Zoom & YouTube Live Invitation > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.