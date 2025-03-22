Speakers Series – April 2025 – Eric Boutilier-Brown

CAPA presents via YouTube Live : Eric Boutilier-Brown
English presentation : April 16, 2025
Pacific 4:00 PM – Mountain 5:00 PM – Central 6:00 PM – Eastern 7:00 PM – Atlantic 8:00 PM (Canada)
Theme/topic of the presentation: Fine Digital Printing
Summary:
Canadian photographer Eric Boutilier-Brown will give an overview of fine digital printing, examining its roots in chemical darkrooms, discussing the differences between home and lab printing, and the incredible potential of the modern fine digital print.
Available to Individual CAPA members via the members only section of the website.
Please login, go to Members > Zoom & YouTube Live Invitation > Speakers Series, copy and save the YouTube link before the presentation.
Speaker's Bio
Eric Boutilier-Brown grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he continues to live and work. Eric began photographing at 17 prior to attending the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design from which he graduated in 1995.
Eric’s primary subjects are the Nude and Architecture. The first 18 years of his work was produced using film camera (from tiny 110 film all they way up to 12”x20” view cameras). Since 2003 he has been working with digital camera, exploring both visible and infrared light.
Eric Boutilier-Brown has presented lectures on his work, and taught classes and workshops in both Canada and the United States. His work has been exhibited internationally, and published in over 2 dozen books and magazines.