Intellectual Property Presentation

The education committee is pleased to announce the following presentation: “Cameras, Copyright, and Criminals: Legal Concerns in Public Photography”

In this presentation, Halifax lawyers Nolan Little and Thomas Panther provide an overview of copyright law in Canada with special attention to legal issues potentially faced by photographers in public spaces. They will discuss the basic regime for creating copyrighted works, licensing those works to others, and remedies that photographers may use if they believe their photographs have been copied without permission. They will then cover issues specific to public photography, such as copyright infringement, voyeurism, trespass, and invasions of personal privacy. We hope that you’ll gain a better appreciation for your rights to photographs, how they can be used (and cannot be used), and how to avoid causing problems for yourself or others when taking photographs in public spaces.

This presentation is offered online, Wednesday, October 9, 2024, 04:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Please join us on Zoom for this presentation. Access to the Zoom link is provided through the member section of the CAPA website.