Laval Photo Club Exhibition 2025

The Laval Photo Club is pleased to invite you to a photo exhibition featuring its members under the theme “Laval in Photos,” which will be held from April 1 to 29, 2025.

Come discover the works of our photographers and explore inspiring images that will introduce you to the gems of the City of Laval.
The event will take place at the Espace citoyen des Confluents, Marius-Barbeau Library, 1000 Marie-Uguay Street, Laval, QC.
The exhibition is open Sunday to Saturday during library hours.

Admission is free.

For more info: www.clubphotolaval.com

