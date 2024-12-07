Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia – Dec.2024 and Jan.2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Creative Cellphone Photography by Stephen Scott Patterson takes place on Monday, December 8, 2024 at 7:30 PM AST

A photographer and photo-educator, Stephen has had several solo print exhibitions. He continues to create new images with his Camera as well as his iPhone 14 pro, and sees both as equally valid artistic devices, citing visual creativity as the more important aspect of artistic expression, over whatever device is used to create the photographs.

In this webinar, Stephen will discuss the differences in compositional approach, working with RAW files, focusing, working in bright daylight, slow motion photography, multiple exposure and much more.

You can register by clicking here