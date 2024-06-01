June 2024 Competition News

Enhancements to the “CAPA Stance on AI-Generated Images in Photo Competitions”

This document has been and now identifies new applications that contain Generative features which are not permitted in our photo Competitions. List includes:

Canva – contains – Generative Expand, and Generative text-to-image creation.

Lightroom (includes beta 13.3) – now contains – Generative Remove.

Luminar Neo – contains – GenErase, GenSwap & GenExpand.

Photoroom – contains – Generative Expand, Generative Fill, Generative Background and Generative text-to-image creation.

Photoshop 2024 (includes beta 25.10) – Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generative background, and Firefly AI Generative text-to-image creation.

Picsart – contains – Generative Replace and text-to-image creation.

Pixlr – contains – Generative Fill, Generative Expand, and Generative text-to-image creation.

Stylar AI – contains – Generative Fill, Generative Expand, and Generative text-to-image creation.

Zone Competitions

All of our five (5) Zone competitions for 2024-2025 have been updated to include the following:

Photographers can request to elevation to a higher skill-level with supporting rationale. Request to lower skill-level will only be undertaken in exceptional cases. Rationale for the change – Our Zone Skill-Level assignment of a skill level for the Intermediate and Advanced is based the recognition of achievements in our Association. We do recognize that photographers have received accolades and recognition from other reputable photographic associations, societies, and competitions. For these photographers, they may choose to submit a request, along with appropriate supporting documentation to have their skill level elevated to either Intermediate or Advanced, to better align their proven abilities. To proceed with the skill elevation, the entrant would need to forward me (competitions@capacanada.ca) an email outlining their achievement and sources where these achievements can be verified.

For Zone competitions only, judges will score all of the images, and additionally one judge will ONLY provide comments on each image submitted into the novice skill category.

Rationale for the change – is that photographers in the Intermediate and Advanced skill levels have already received recognition for their photographic skills and abilities. Consequently, constructive feedback from judges is most beneficial for those in the Novice category, as they are still developing their skills and abilities.

By allocating dedicated commentary from one judge specifically for Novice entrants, we aim to provide valuable guidance and insights to support their growth and improvement as photographers.

Annual Photo Challenge

Winning images can be viewed by clicking here.