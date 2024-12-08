December 2024 Competition Updates

Important Update: AI Guidelines in Photo Post-Processing

Due to recent advances in AI-powered photo editing software, we’ve revised our CAPA position on artificial intelligence in photography. The updated guidelines provide detailed clarification on which AI features are acceptable and which are prohibited in our competitions.

You can view this document here (English) (French)

*You can also find this updated guideline in all Competition Editing Criteria sections.

Updating Advanced & Intermediate Skill Levels In All Zones

We’re currently reviewing and adjusting all Zone Skill-levels using results from:

2024 CAPA Salon

2024 Four Nations

2024 Pacific Zone

2024 Nature

2024 Black & White

Advanced and intermediate skill level updates will be completed by December 15, 2024.

Please review all competition details before submitting images to any zone competitions.

Updated CAPA Eligibility Criteria webpage

This webpage has been updated and now include details on “image-to-image AI” as shown below in bold:

Images that have been created or modified using specific AI generative techniques are not permitted for submission into our competitions. This includes:

In-painting (where AI fills in generated elements not captured by the photographer or removes and replaces elements from a photograph with AI-generated content);

Out-painting (where AI extends beyond the original boundaries of the photograph using generated elements); and

Image-to-image AI (where AI transforms an entire photograph based on text prompts or style references)

Text-to-image (generated images from scratch based on text entered into a prompt description)

These restrictions apply whether or not text prompts are used in the AI generation process.

In the area of Generative AI images, there are three categories:

Text-to-Image:

Generates images from scratch based on text entered into a prompt description

Complete creative freedom but less control over the specific details produced by the system

Photo Enhancement – Fill / Expand Boundaries:

Modifies existing photos by filling or modifying specific areas or expanding the boundaries of the photo

Focuses on blending with existing content

Maintains consistency with original image (photograph)

Photo Image-to-Image:

Transforms an entire photo based on text prompts or style references

Preserves basic structure while changing style, content, or attributes

More control over output compared to text-to-image

2024 Black & White Competition

2025 Quebec Zone Competition

This completion is now open for the uploading of images. Key point that entries will only be accepted by Quebec residents. Competition closes on February 15, 2024 (midnight).

You are strongly encouraged to review the competition details before uploading your images into this competition. The details of this competition can be reviewed here.

2025 Colour Competition

Competition is also now open for the uploading of images.

Prior to uploading any images into this competition, you are wise to review the competition details and ensure your submitted images fall within one of the noted themes. Competition closes on February 15, 2024 (midnight).

You can view the competition by clicking here.