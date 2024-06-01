Victoria Camera Club 80th Anniversary Update

Victoria Camera Club (VCC) continues to celebrate its 80th Anniversary. On May 16th, a Gala and Internal Competitions Year-End Awards Night was held and 65 presentations were made to Novice, Intermediate, and Advanced members in these categories: Open, Altered Reality, People, Nature, Theme, Print Open, Monochrome Print, Nature Print, and Open Print. Additionally, Distinguished Photographer plaques were awarded to Jake Saito (Novice), Tom Stewart (Intermediate), and Kathryn Delany (Advanced).

On June 1st, VCC members participated in ‘A Day in the Life of Victoria’ fun shoot, to capture what happens in our communities, within a 24-hour period. As an open theme – animals, birds, insects, landscape, cityscape, nature, people, domestic animals, and wildlife were permitted as well as creative composite images.

The Club is also gearing up for a Print Show, this fall. Scheduled for September 2024, the show will include two juried categories: a stand-alone print category featuring individual prints and a triptych category featuring series of three related prints. The Show will be held in downtown Victoria. VCC is a diverse group of photographers, and we welcome the opportunity to showcase the work of members from all experience levels.