Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia – Feb.2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Monday, February 10, 2025

Layers & Masking Demystified by Hazel Meredith APSA, HonNEC takes place on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:30 PM ADT. Hazel Meredith is an award-winning photographer and a sought-after teacher, speaker, and competition judge. She and her husband, Dave, produce the “Virtual Creative Photography Conference” with attendees from around the world. Hazel loves the creative aspect of photography and postprocessing, especially the use of textures and software to create unique images. She has written two eBooks on working with textures, and released two creative courses.

Hazel is actively involved with the photographic community and has received honorary distinctions from several organizations. In the Fall of 2020, she was the recipient of the Ashbrook Award for Digital Imaging Instruction from the Photographic Society of America.

Learn why layers are important – and useful – when working in Photoshop. In this webinar, Hazel will review the various types of layers and how they can make your workflow easier. She will also show you how to apply masking to a layer – a task many feel intimidated by. It’s easier than you think!

To view more of her work visit: www.MeredithImages.com

