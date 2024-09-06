Laval Camera Club – 15th Anniversary

In January 2010, seven photography enthusiasts from the City of Laval in Quebec got together and founded Laval Camera Club, a club dedicated to amateur photographers.

The goal of this group of founders was to set up a photography club with the philosophy of promoting the development of a purist practice of photography by improving photography skills.

In September 2010, Laval Camera Club held its first official evening for its members. From September to May, photography enthusiasts meet weekly.

Since its founding, Laval Camera Club has always advocated the same philosophy of improving photography skills. Major retouching and photo montages in post-production are not valued within the organization.

Since its inception, the Club has offered its members more than 120 conferences presented by more than 60 photographers, including some of the highest caliber such as Guy Boily, Bernard Breault, Lucie Gagnon, Michel Proulx, Serge Froment, Sophie Thibault.

A member of the Société pour la Promotion de la Photographie au Québec (SPPQ) since its inception, Laval Camera Club joined the Canadian Association of Photographic Arts (CAPA) in 2022.

The 2024-2025 season represents the 15th anniversary of Laval Camera Club. A host of activities will mark this anniversary throughout the season.

You can have more informations by clicking here.