January 2025 Competition Updates

Updated (January 1, 2025) CAPA Stance on Artificial Intelligence

We’ve expanded our Artificial Intelligence guidelines to include several new photography enhancement tools. This update, effective January 1, 2025, now addresses:

New AI Tools:

Adobe Photoshop’s Neural Filters

Additional text-to-image Generative AI applications

Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Raw’s “Enhanced” feature

Reflection removal tools in both Adobe Camera Raw and Adobe Lightroom

Special thanks to Greg Aldous of the London Camera Club for his valuable input regarding the Photoshop Neural Filters.



This policy revision supersedes our previous version from December 13, 2024.

You can view this new document here (English) (French)

A hyperlink to this document is also included in the Editing Criteria Section for each of our forthcoming photo competitions.

