January 2025 Competition Updates

Updated (January 1, 2025) CAPA Stance on Artificial Intelligence
We’ve expanded our Artificial Intelligence guidelines to include several new photography enhancement tools. This update, effective January 1, 2025, now addresses:
New AI Tools:
- Adobe Photoshop’s Neural Filters
- Additional text-to-image Generative AI applications
- Adobe Lightroom and Adobe Raw’s “Enhanced” feature
- Reflection removal tools in both Adobe Camera Raw and Adobe Lightroom
Special thanks to Greg Aldous of the London Camera Club for his valuable input regarding the Photoshop Neural Filters.
This policy revision supersedes our previous version from December 13, 2024.
You can view this new document here (English) (French)
A hyperlink to this document is also included in the Editing Criteria Section for each of our forthcoming photo competitions.
Competitions Open For Uploading of Images
- 2025 Ontario Zone Competition – closes on January 15, 2025
- 2025 Fine Art Competition – closes on January 30, 2025
- 2025 Quebec Zone Competition – closes on February 15, 2025
- 2025 Colour Competition – closes on February 28, 2025