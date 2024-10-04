October 2024 Competition News

Board Approved – New – Competition Policies & Procedures document

The Board of Directors have approved our new Competitions Policy & Procedures document. Some of these enhancements include:

Photographer’s copyright protection and rights Conflict of interest Competition infractions Competition Planning and Administration Appeal process Duties and responsibilities of our competition team Pre-screening of submitted competition images Scoring values and corresponding definitions Selection of competition judges Allocation of awards



In line with our commitment to transparency, this document is permanently accessible to all CAPA members and authorized camera club representatives through our Members’ Resources webpage. The Resources webpage is found under the Members tab on our website. We strive for openness, access to this webpage is restricted to ensure the privacy and security of our members’ information.

To access the Resources webpage, camera club representatives or Association members must first log into our website using their username and password.

You can also view this document here

UPDATED – Stance on Artificial Intelligence in Photo Competitions Document

Recent announcements of three photo processing applications have introduced new Generative AI features. In response, we’ve revised our CAPA stance on artificial intelligence in our photo competitions (dated October 1, 2024). The changes are highlighted in red.

We’ve updated the Editing Criteria for all our competitions to include a hyperlink to this updated document.

You can view this document here.

Competition Judging Process For CAPA

CAPA has documented our current competition judging process for the information of all competition participants and judges too.

Over the past two years, we have implemented a judge’s review process to maintain integrity and foster continuous improvement.

While we acknowledge the inherent subjectivity in photography assessment, these measures help us maintain high standards and build trust among participants and judges alike.

In line with our commitment to transparency, this document is permanently accessible to all CAPA members and authorized camera club representatives through our Members’ Resources webpage. The Resources webpage is found under the Members tab on our website. We strive for openness, access to this webpage is restricted to ensure the privacy and security of our members’ information.

To access the Resources webpage, camera club representatives or Association members must first log into our website using their username and password.

You can also view this document here

Fall 2024 – Photo Competitions Open For Uploading

Both of our remaining fall competitions are now open for uploading of your images: