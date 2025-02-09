February 2025 Judging Program News

Work continues on the new judging course. A team of experienced judges and curriculum developers are updating lesson plans, building on the work done by those who created the original course. We are still on track for a fall 2025 launch. Watch for updates in upcoming newsletters.

The CAPA Judging Program is made up of multiple components. Over the last couple of months, we talked about the Training and Monitoring components. This month we will look at the Support component.

The most visible support offered by the Judging Program is making available to CAPA clubs a list of judges who are not only knowledgeable in the art and craft of photography but also proficient in effective judging techniques.

The National Judges List identifies CAPA Certified and CAPA Apprentice Judges by Zone, listing the genre they will judge, geographic area for in-person judging, contact information and languages spoken. It is updated quarterly and available online for downloading by CAPA Clubs, or by request from the Director of the Judging Program.

Other support activities include:

Providing judges a venue for exchanging ideas and support of apprentice judges

Responding to judging related queries

Offering information to clubs on topics related to competition judging.

The Director of the Judging Program works closely with the Director of Education and the Director of Competitions to ensure a well-rounded program that supports CAPA’s objectives.

National Judges List

The Judges List is now online! All CAPA Clubs have online access to the latest list of CAPA Certified Judges and CAPA Apprentice Judges. Log in to your club’s account and go to Members > National Judges List. You must be logged in to your club’s account to download the list.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact the Director of the Judging Program at judgingdirector@capacanada.ca