Subscribe to CAPA News here

London Camera Club – Feb.2025 and March2025 – Upcoming Presentation

Speaker: 7-9 PM EST

 

Feb 20 Kas Stone – Reality vs Artistry vs Deception in Photography

You can register by clicking here.

 

Feb 27 Jacquie Matechuk, MPA – “Survival Instincts, Lessons from the Wild”

You can register by clicking here.

 

Mar 6 Marlis Butcher – Visiting Remote Qausuittuq National Park

You can register by clicking here.

 

Mar 20 Gareth Jones – Midjourney AI

You can register by clicking here.

 

Mar 27 Matt Huras – Capturing Compelling Wildlife Images

You can register by clicking here.

 

Workshop:

 

Advanced-level Lightroom Classic course

All sessions are on Zoom on Wednesdays 7:00 – 9:00 pm EDT/EST

$20 for LCC members. $40 for guests

Session 1 – March 5, 2025
Session 2 – March 19, 2025
Session 3 – April 2, 2025
Session 4 – April 16, 2025

 

You can register by clicking here.

 

Share this post

Latest News

February 2025 Competition Updates

February 8, 2025

Strategy To Address Generative AI in Photography We have documented our current strategy on addressing Generative AI through keeping pace with technological advancements and education

Read More »

You cannot copy content of this page