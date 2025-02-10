Jiahua Elite Photography Association Future Event

“Black and White Vision, Gorgeous World”

CONTACT Photography Exhibition on the 10th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Jiahua Elite Photography Association

Time flies by like a white horse. In 2025, we will go through the ten springs, summers, autumns and winters of Jiahua Elite Photography Association together.

In the past ten years, we have held many photography lectures, exhibitions and outdoor shooting activities, witnessing many members grow from beginners to winners of world awards. We have recorded countless beautiful moments with our own lenses and witnessed the passage of time.

On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of Jiahua Elite Photography Association, the association plans to participate in the 2025 Toronto CONTACT Photography Festival to showcase the excellent works of members and open up sales channels for members to transform commercial value.

The Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival is the world’s largest photography event and Canada’s premier cultural experience. More than 200 exhibitions and events will be held in the Greater Toronto Area throughout May.

CONTACT showcases the works of many well-known and emerging artists, documentary photographers and photojournalists in the Greater Toronto Area. Every year, the festival expands to many different communities, reflecting not only the work of local artists, but also the work of artists who bring an international perspective to the city.