North Shore Challenge 40th Anniversary Update

Update on the 40th North Shore Challenge



January 12th was the deadline for submissions for the 40th North Shore Challenge from both clubs and individuals.

The number of participants this year is record-setting. 29 clubs from around BC and the Yukon are participating this year as well as 156 individuals (a new record!).



Our goals were far exceeded!



Now the judging of all the images begins.



Don’t worry, if you missed the deadline to submit images for this year’s Challenge. You can still be part of one of Western Canada’s premiere photography competitions by purchasing a ticket to attend the Gala Event on Zoom on Saturday, March 1st starting at 7 pm.



Attendance is only $10. Click here to purchase your ticket.



You don’t want to miss out on this celebration of excellence in photography.



See you at the Challenge but you will need a ticket to attend…

For more information, you can send us an email





Randy, Geri and Kathryn