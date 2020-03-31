Le Salon « Mon pays — My Country », un franc succès

Fondé en 2003 et situé à Drummondville, à mi-chemin entre Montréal et Québec, le Musée national de la photographie Desjardins (MNPD) est relativement peu connu au-delà de son périmètre local en dépit de sa remarquable collection permanente de photos et d’appareils photographiques. En plus d’accueillir des expositions photographiques à longueur d’année, c’est aussi un lieu de recherche, d’enseignement et de diffusion dédié au rayonnement artistique et culturel de la photographie et de son histoire. C’est donc avec un partenaire de haut calibre que l’ACAP a choisi de collaborer en proposant une exposition de photographies parmi les meilleures oeuvres de ses membres pour rendre hommage à la beauté du paysage, de la flore et de la faune du Canada. Le MNPD a accueilli des visiteurs à cette exposition entre le 6 janvier et le 29 mars, une initiative d’envergure pour la promotion de l’art photographique au Canada.

Le Salon « Mon pays — My Country » s’est greffé au concours de l’ACAP « Canada My Country — Canada mon pays ». À partir des plus de 860 photographies soumises à l’édition 2019 de ce concours, trente neuf oeuvres ont été choisies — trois des meilleures images de chacune des dix provinces et des trois territoires du Canada — pour représenter les quatre coins de notre grand pays. Imprimée sur des supports de grand format, cette collection impressionnante a séduit plus de 3000 visiteurs venant du Québec ainsi qu’en provenance de la France, de la Suisse, de la Belgique, des États-Unis, et de plusieurs autres provinces canadiennes.

D’importants efforts ont été déployés dans l’organisation de l’évènement. Né d’une idée embryonnaire au début de 2018, le projet s’est matérialisé grâce à l’enthousiasme et à la ferveur de nombreux collaborateurs de l’ACAP et du MNPD, en particulier du directeur de la zone du Québec de l’ACAP, Alain Dubeau, et du directeur général du MNPD, Jonathan Hugues Potvin. De plus, le Salon s’est attiré l’appui d’un partenaire commercial important, la corporation Olympus. En tant que présentateur et commanditaire du Salon, Olympus a gracieusement fourni des appareils photo qui ont été donnés en prix lors du vernissage de l’exposition, le 19 janvier. Voir les gagnants ici: Michael Winsor, Hong Zhang, Steve Donnelly

La réussite de cette collaboration est dûe en grande partie à sa capacité à répondre aux objectifs stratégiques de ses deux partenaires. D’une part, le MNPD cherchait à augmenter sa présence et son rayonnement sur la scène canadienne. Accueillir une collection de photographies projetant une image saisissante et attrayante du Canada répondait parfaitement à ses besoins. D’autre part, l’ACAP est toujours à l’affut de moyens de faire rayonner le talent créatif de ses membres et d’en attirer de nouveaux. Le Salon s’est démontré être une excellente plateforme pour l’avancement et la promotion de l’art photographique en affirmant le rôle de l’ACAP en tant qu’acteur de premier plan sur la scène artistique canadienne.

Le succès de cet évènement ainsi que les nombreux éloges qui ont été exprimés par ses visiteurs ont mené naturellement à réfléchir à la possibilité de profiter de la richesse photographique du Salon pour en faire un évènement itinérant à présenter à un plus grand auditoire, sur un plus vaste territoire. De fait, toutes les photos du Salon seront archivées et confiées au soins d’une institution muséale de confiance et le MNPD a déjà exprimé son intérêt à renouveler l’expérience du Salon en 2022.

The “Mon pays – My Country”, A Success Story

Founded in 2003 and located in Drummondville, halfway between Montréal and Québec City, the Musée national de la photographie Desjardins (MNPD) is relatively little known outside its local area, which is surprising, considering its impressive permanent collection of photographs and photographic equipment. As well as hosting photographic exhibitions throughout the year, the museum also supports research, education, and publishing dedicated to the history and promotion of photographic art and culture. It was with this unique and inspiring partner that the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA) chose to collaborate by proposing an exhibition of photographs from among its members’ best work, paying tribute to the beauty of Canada’s landscape, flora and fauna. The MNPD welcomed visitors to the resulting event between January 6 and March 29, 2020, thus inaugurating a major initiative for the promotion of photographic art in Canada.

The Salon “Mon pays — My Country” was created as an offshoot of CAPA’s competition “Canada My Country — Canada mon pays”. From among over 860 photographs submitted to the 2019 edition of this competition, 39 works were chosen—three of the best images of each of the ten provinces and three territories—representing the breadth and scope of our immense country. With each image printed on large poster board, this stunning display was viewed by more than 3000 visitors from Québec, and also from France, Switzerland, Belgium, the U.S., and several other Canadian provinces.

Enormous efforts were required to bring about the Salon. Starting from an initial vision that took shape in early 2018, the project was brought to fruition thanks to the enthusiasm and drive of a whole team of collaborators from CAPA and the MNPD, in particular those of Alain Dubeau, director of CAPA’s Québec Zone, and of Jonathan Hugues Potvin, director general of the MNPD. Moreover, the Salon attracted the support of an important commercial ally, Olympus Corporation; as the Salon’s presenter and sponsor, Olympus provided the cameras that were given as prizes at the official opening ceremony on January 19. See the winners here: Michael Winsor, Hong Zhang, Steve Donnelly

The positive results of this collaborative effort can be primarily attributed to its ability to respond to the strategic needs of the two organizing bodies. The MNPD was looking to increase its presence and its influence on the Canadian scene; hosting a major collection of photographs projecting vivid and striking impressions of Canada was the perfect step to reaching this goal. For its part, CAPA is continuously seeking ways of showcasing the creative talent of its members and of attracting new ones; the Salon proved to be an excellent platform for the advancement and promotion of photographic art and for confirming CAPA’s position as a key player on the Canadian artistic scene.

The success of the event and the many positive comments that were made by visitors naturally led to a reflection on the possibility of building upon the assets of this rich photographic collection and transforming it into a traveling exhibition to share with a larger audience, over a wider territory. In fact, all the photographs of the Salon will be archived under the care of a trusted museum authority and the MNPD has already expressed an interest in renewing the Salon experience in 2022.