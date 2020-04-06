Mon pays / My country camera winner Michael Winsor

The salon “mon pays / my country” was held at Musée national de la Photographie in Quebec for the month of January through March, 2020. 39 pictures were showcased to represent all provinces and territories in Canada. At the opening the judges selected top three pictures for the prizes provided by Olympus. And the 1st prize went to Michael Winsor for his image of “Magical Moment”, Newfoundland and Labrador (NL).

Michael Wiinsor is a CAPA Individual member and a member of Camera 35 that is a CAPA Club member. Michael lives in St. John’s and makes amazing photographs of the icebergs that appear around NL. One of his images was selected by Canada Post for a postage stamp. Michael is the District Representative of NL since October, 2019.

Congratulations!